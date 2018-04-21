It was popular TV star, Oprah Winfrey, who was quoted to have said, “Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.”

Perhaps, this is the motivating factor behind the success story of Stephen Onaola. While growing up, he was known to be enamoured of enchanting lighting.

Much later in life, he took the bold step to follow his heart, when he set up his Luxury Precise Lighting.

Today, it is said that he is enjoying a lot of patronage by people who love to add colour to their houses with premium home décor accessories.

The outfit has become a Mecca as lovers of quality lighting products throng the luxury store daily for their lighting products.

Also, it is said that he has a long-standing history of quality and the tempo of the brand development has been kept and maintained in that dynamic momentum.