If you say she was born under the proverbial lucky star, you are not wrong. Also, her story is nuanced with both the comic and the tragic, thereby making it not only riveting but compelling, especially for a dispassionate reader.

Welcome to the world of Sally Mbanefo. This pretty woman of substance, a former Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, has now returned to the public consciousness, a few months after she left office.

For those who may not know, she has just been appointed the Commissioner for Artwork, Tourism and Diaspora by Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano.

While she held sway at the NTDC, Mbanefo, who had excelled in other sectors, such as manufacturing, banking and oil and gas, among others, did her possible best to reposition the agency to the admiration of all.

But her tenure couldn’t have been described as eventful as she faced a lot of challenges.

In the end, she was removed.

For almost three years, the beauty idled away. But today, the story has changed for the 51-year-old technocrat with her recent appointment. In order words, she is dancing to the tune of victory