By Azuka Ogujiuba

Glenfiddich, the Maverick Whisky Makers of Dufftown, has never followed where the path leads, but instead where there is no path leaving a trail for others to follow.

This year’s maverick campaign, tagged ‘The Circle of Mavericks’ kicked off with an invite-only event in Abuja on April 5 and in Lagos, April 7. The event was a celebration of mavericks in different industries with John Boyega as special guest. True to the term maverick, Glenfiddich set a trend for fine dining, drinking and entertainment at the intimate affair. A rapid transportation into the world of Jazz, exceptional whisky and cigars, the event was like no other.

Guests in Abuja enjoyed a three-course dinner of caviar, beetroot salmon, cooked lamb, Glenfiddich infused chicken breasts and other special delicacies with talented saxophonist, Abbey Sax, playing in the background to ensure the perfect mood all night long. Fusing the elegance of the 1800’s with the upbeat tempo of this century, the black-tie event saw guests dressed to the nines. The event witnessed saw celebrities and influencers network, dance and have a great time. It was well attended by guests like Charles Okpaleke of Play Network, GM of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Etienne Gailliez and his wife, Aderemi Ajidahun of Zakaa Luxury, George Okoro, Ogwa Iweze, etc. And in Lagos – Victor Ehikamenor, Tola Odunsi, Mai Atafo, Ladi Balogun, Obi Asika, Eku Edewor, Adebola Williams, Peace Hyde, Eunice Omole, among others.

In Lagos, entertainment for the night was a performance by Brymo. Guests were given the gift of an out-of-the-ordinary short acoustic performance experiencing the Brymo moment. The acoustic performance, of the artist’s favourite songs from his various body of works was positively received by guests.