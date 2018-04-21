A rsene Wenger is one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, according to “rival and friend” Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson and Wenger had one of the most compelling rivalries in football, with the pair clashing frequently as Manchester United and Arsenal battled for Premier League supremacy.

Their feud reached its highest point when United ended Arsenal’s long unbeaten run in the league at Old Trafford in October 2004, after which a pizza was thrown at Ferguson by Cesc Fabregas in the tunnel.

But their relationship improved in Ferguson’s latter years in charge of United and the Scot says he is proud to consider Wenger a friend.

“I am really happy for Arsene Wenger. I have great respect for him and for the job he has done at Arsenal,” Ferguson said.

“It is a great testament to his talent, professionalism and determination that he has been able to dedicate 22 years of his life to a job he loves. “In an area where football managers sometimes only last one or two seasons, it shows what an achievement it is to serve that length of time at a club the size of Arsenal.

“I am pleased that he has announced he is leaving at this stage of the season, as he can now have the send-off that he truly deserves.

“He is, without doubt, one of the greatest Premier League managers and I am proud to have been a rival, a colleague and a friend to such a great man.”

Wenger gave insight into his relationship with Ferguson last March when he revealed the former United boss gets in touch to offer support when Arsenal are going through a difficult period.

“I have a good relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson at the moment. Sometimes he sends me a message when things don’t go well,” Wenger explained.

Gifted Cole Set for World Title Fight on May 12

World Boxing Federation Junior Middleweight champion and Global Boxing Federation World Super Middleweight title holder, Nigeria’s Gifted Cole Chiori, will on May 12, in Atlanta Georgia defend his title against Teemu Touminen of Finland in a 10-round bout.

Cole, whose record stands at 13-0, in a telephone chat with THISDAY from his base in the United States, said he was not intimidated by his opponent, promising to come out victorious at the end of the bout.

The fight being promoted by E Butt Promotions and Bishop Entertainment is powered by Achievas Entertainment will also have nine under cards, while Cole would be headlining his first title fight of his boxing career.

With the City of Atlanta known for its huge presence of Africans and indeed Nigerians, Cole has promised to put a good show.

“After being out of the ring for almost two years now, I can’t wait to bring back the fire come May 12,” the United States-based Nigerian-born boxer promised. With the kind of rigorous training I have gone through, I should be able to stop him in the third round. I’m not underrating my opponent or being overconfident, but I had perfected the strategy to stop him early after watching some of the tapes of his previous fights,” he stated. Cole, however, admitted that defeating the Finnish would not be a walk in park.

“Touminen is a tested boxer and a worthy opponent any day and could be very tricky,” he said

Cole defeated German opponent, Tom Reiche to retain his Junior Middleweight WBF title after he stopped him in the fourth round.

Ogie, Mokwunyei Win Umole 70th Birthday Golf Tourney

Darlington Ogie and Prof. Joe Mokwunyei were last Saturday night declared winners at the Sylva Umole at 70 Birthday Golf Tournament held at the Benin Club Colf section (BCGS), Benin City,

Also, Prof. Waziri Erhamen won the best gross trophy with 84 gross, while John Ugheoke won the most gross golf award with 141 gross played at the one day birthday tourney organised by Sylva Umole Committee of Friends, chaired by Mr. Peace Anuna in conjunction with the Club with over 100 golfers in attendance.

Ogie, beat other competitors by playing a net score of 73 to win men’s category, as Oscar Iyare settled for second position with 75 net, while Jimmy Osazuwa with 76 net beat Tony West-Erhaboh on count back to place third.

Similarly, Mokwunyei won the ladies’ cadre with a net score of 75 while Folake Okorodudu and Nkiruka Awiaka placed second and third with a distant 82 net and 86 net respectively.

Winners in other categories are M. Ikhureigbe in the vet men with 78 net; Jackson Gaius Obaseki won the super vet men with 83 net; Ivie Iyoha won her usual vet ladies with 84 net. R. Izoje and Kingsley Okunbo won the longest drive in hole 10 ladies and men event.

The celebrator, Umole, in his speech thanked all those who participated in the tournament. “I am overwhelmed at the huge turnout of golfers and non-golfers who came to rejoice with me and my family on this epic occasion, they are wonderful people,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of trophies and prizes all those who distinguished themselves at the one day golfing action.