The people of Nembe community and host to OPL 29 in Nembe Local Government area of Bayelsa State have threatened to disrupt the oil productions by AITEO Eastern E & P over its failure to meet its obligations since acquiring the oil block four years ago. The company acquired the oil block from the joint venture of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) in 2014 with an agreement on community participation in its operations. But the people of Nembe under the aegis of Landlords of Nembe city and OPL29 in Bayelsa State have enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on AITEO Eastern E&P to fulfill its obligations to the area, alleging that the firm had failed to keep to its promise after it acquired the oil block and facilities in the area. In an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, Counsel to the Nembe city Landlords of Nembe creek and OPL 29, Mr. Oguaju Dike said there was urgent need for the President to intervene noting that the youths of the area were already threatening to vandalize oil facilities in the area due to the alleged failure of the oil firm to keep its promise to the area.