Singer, Mr. 2Kay has announced he will host the city of Port Harcourt and its environs to a night of great music and fun at a concert tagged, ‘The Elevated Concert.’

The event, put together by Grafton Entertainment, will hold on June 17 at Aztech Arcum, in the heart of Port Harcourt. It will also feature other A-list artistes.

On April 2, 2Kay flagged off a singing/dancing competition and gave away $2,000 to two persons in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the initiative was a way of giving back to his foundation in the music industry. “Call it my little way of giving back to a place where I started my career. The support from the people in the South has been superb.

The winners of the competition will also have the opportunity to share the stage with me during the elevated concert,” he said.

To participate, interested fans were asked to post a minute video of themselves singing or dancing to their favourite song from 2Kay’s latest album – ELEVATED. The videos were posted using the hashtag #ElevatedConcertph18 and participants must be following 2Kay on Twitter (@mr_2kay), Instagram (@mr.2kay) and Facebook (@iam2kay).

Media partners for this competition were Rhythm 93.7FM PH and Beat99 FM PH.

Mr. 2Kay released his sophomore album on February 11, this year and it climbed from number 3 to the first position on iTunes album chart.

The album was on number one for three weeks. Since the release of the album, he has performed at the ongoing Big Brother Naija eviction show and had a media tour in Kenya with several appearances.

2Kay has just concluded his media tour in Port Harcourt and will be heading to the UK another tour.