ZENITH /IKOYI CLUB INTER SCHOOL SWIMMING

All is now set for the 3rd Annual Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming competition for primary and secondary schools.

According to the organisers, 11 primary schools will be on parade on Saturday. The schools are Corona School – V.I & Ikoyi, Children International School (CIS), Grange School, Greensprings School, Lagos Preparatory School (LPS), Linsy School, Meadow Hall School, Priory Preparatory School, St. Saviours School Ebute Metta, St Saviours School Ikoyi and Temple School Ikoyi

The ‘catch them young’ inter-school tournament is a partnership initiative of the club in conjunction with Zenith Bank plc.

On Saturday, April 28, 12 Secondary schools will take their turn in the developmental swimming tournament.

The Vice Chairman and Games Captain of the Swimming Session Ikoyi Club, Oloyede Obatoyinbo, told newsmen on Wednesday that 33 events would be staged on each of the two event days (April 21st and April 28).

Obatoyinbo assured stakeholders that all arrangements were in place for the primary school leg of the event with top officials of the Ikoyi Club and also the sponsors, Zenith Bank, expected to witness the start of this year’s event.

“We are not expecting that our special guests from the club and our partners, Zenith Bank, will stay from the start till the end of the events. It will be a long day for us bur we are certain the children will have lots of fun,” he noted

Attractive prizes, medals and certificates will be given to the first three athletes in each of the 33 event categories on Saturday and also on April 28