Eromosele Abiodun

Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base, LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi has said that only radical changes in development and business would create a sustainable world, noting that countries like Nigeria would take a lead in creating a sustainable global maritime economy.

Jadesimi stated this while speaking on a high level panel at the ‘Blue Economy and Maritime Industry’ roundtable, which took place at the Commonwealth Business Forum.

“Only radical changes in development and business will create a sustainable world, which is why countries like Nigeria will take a lead in creating a sustainable global maritime economy,” she said.

Jadesimi stated that there is widespread agreement that there was a need to move towards a more sustainable world.

“However, high growth low-income countries, such as Nigeria, have strong business and social incentives to immediately make the radical changes that are needed to create a prosperous new sustainable world. Low growth, high-income countries are only able to make incremental changes, which are insufficient.

“The development of LADOL is an example of how high growth low-income countries can excel by focusing on sustainability as a business opportunity- LADOL built a Port Facility and Industrial Free Zone out of disused land in Apapa Port.

“We have now created the largest shipyard in West Africa and the only fully integrated logistics base. The private sector in Nigeria should seize the opportunity to sustainably build infrastructure, facilities and industries because that will yield the highest return to their investors, to the local society and the global economy”, she said.