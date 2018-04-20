The Nigeria Football Coaches Association (NFCA) has sent a condolence message to its Plateau State chapter and the state’s Football Association over the death of James Ndoma. The coach died in the early hours of thursday.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NFCA, Solomon Ogbeide, the body observed that the death of the coach was a sad chapter in the history of football coaching in the country.

“It is with great shock we learnt of the death of Coach Ndoma this morning (yesterday). He was a brilliant young man and a committed member of our association. We pray God to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” the statement concluded.

Until his death, Ndoma was the chairman of the Plateau branch of the NFCA as well as the coach of the University of Jos and had been battling with an unknown ailment since December last year.

At a point, he was relocated to his home state, Cross River but the ailment defied medication before he was brought back to Jos and admitted at the Jos University Teaching Hospital. He was again moved to Birmingham Hospital, also in Jos where he was confirmed dead yesterday.