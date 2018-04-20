Heritage Bank Plc has restated its commitment to the development and growth of the Nigeria’s creative industry.

According to the bank’s Chief Executive, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, Heritage Bank is committed to the development and growth of the entertainment industry.

He pointed out that one of the easiest ways to solve the unemployment issue in the country is to get as many people as possible involved in the entertainment industry, because manufacturing, banking and other sectors cannot do it alone.

Sekibo said the music industry had done so much for Nigeria in terms of employment and foreign exchange earnings, saying with more commitment, it would even perform better.

Besides supporting individual artistes in the industry, the bank has also partnered some organisers to perform and produce some entertainment shows. These include partnership with Yibo Koko in association with Bolanle Peters to produce and perform Seki, a dance drama.

The event, which held at the popular Terra Kulture Arena was graced by members of the diplomatic corps, bank officials and lovers of arts and it featured notable celebrities like Hilda Dokubo, Monalisa Chinda Coker, Ibinabo Fiberisima, Julius Agwu, Ovunda Ihunwo, Peace Christian, Deborah Job, Opereke Jamabo Foh and Mercy Albert among others as casts.

The bank has also partnered MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of the DSTV and GOTV brands to bring the third season of the Big Brother Naija to viewers across Africa and beyond.