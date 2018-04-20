Bonny Oriarehu

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will hold its annual conference as well as celebrate it 25 years of existence with the largest ever hotel exhibition in history.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by Shamal Communications on behalf of ATM, the event will hold from April 22 to 25, 2018, at the Dubai International World Trade Centre in United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The statement disclosed that the conference in the Middle East, which is the largest travel trade event, will be graced by over 2,500 exhibitors and 40,000 visitors, showcasing the largest ever hotel exhibition space in its history.

The organisers noted that ATM would formerly be declared open on April 22 for the four-day business network opportunities and insightful seminar sessions.

While building on the success of the past years, ATM 2018 will showcase the largest exhibition of regional and global hotel brands in its history.

Accordingly, “ATM 2017 attracted almost 40,000 industry professionals, agreeing deals worth US$2.5billion over the four years while the 24th edition showcased over 2,500 exhibiting companies across 12 hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre,” the organiser stated.

The statement added: “ATM continues to be preferred route to market for many international and regional hospitality brands and the increase in hotel exhibition space in reflecting the numerous new property and brands in the past 12 month.

“Celebrating its 25 years, ATM 2018 will adopt responsible tourism, including sustainable travel trends as its official theme; integrating it across all show and activities, while include advice clinics and seminar sessions featuring dedicated exhibitors’ participation.”

It further promised that this year’s session is going to be impactful and memorable.