Tenure of INEC’s Secretary Ends in June

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of the expiration of the tenure of the Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. Augusta Chinwe Ogakwu, in June, jostle for the office has begun.

THISDAY however gathered that the odds favours Ogakwu to secure a re-appointment to the position based on what a source at the commission described as “her credible performance.”

Although there are individuals scheming to take over from her at the end of her tenure in June, the current leadership of the commission seems to favour her staying back because of the confidence it has on her.

“Ogakwu has worked very hard to impress everyone, especially in the area of standing firm on the rules and not allowing herself to be swayed by sentiments in the discharge of her duties,” a management source said.

Ogakwu was first appointed Secretary to the commission on July 9, 2013.

She succeeded Abdullahi A. Kaugama, whose five-year tenure expired on June 26, 2013.

Before her appointment as Secretary, Ogakwu had served as Director, Legal Services Department in INEC.

She assumed that position in April 2013, after serving as the Head of Unit / Director, Alternative Disputes Resolution since May 2009.

She was also Acting Director, Legal Services Department from May 2003 to September 2005.

She joined INEC in 1998 as Chief Legal Officer from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) where she rose to the position of Assistant Chief Legal Officer.