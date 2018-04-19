Rack Centre Makes Finalist List in UK Awards

Rack Centre, Africa’s premium Data Centre, for the second-year running has been announced as a finalist in two categories in this year’s Data Centre Solutions Awards in the United Kingdom. The finalist categories are ‘Excellence in Data Centre Services Award’ and ‘Data Centre Hosting/co-location Supplier of the Year’, global recognition of Rack Centre’s leadership and innovation in the global Data Centre industry and ground breaking local cloud hosting ecosystem“CloundonGround™”.

The DCS awards are designed to reward the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in data centre arena.

Managing Director of Rack Centre, Ayotunde Coker, said: “It is great news that Rack Centre’s dedication to significantly raise the quality threshold for the African data centre industry and our innovation in the local cloud ecosystem through our ‘cloudonground’, cloud exchange has been acknowledged by the Data Centre Industry.

“We are delighted to have been recognised; reaching the finalist shortlist is a great achievement, and we now hope to be voted as winner in at least one of the categories, surpassing our unprecedented runners up last year which was a first for any data centre colocation and cloud company in Africa.”

The full list of finalists for every category is available to view online. Voting has commenced and will close on May 11, 2018. Voting is open for all using a business email, address, but email domains such as Gmail, Hotmail, Yahoo, etc. are not accepted and will be annulled for voting. To vote for Rack Centre, visit DCS Awards website http://www.dcsawards.com/voting.php

Rack Centre is the state-of-the-art, Tier III Constructed Facility Certified data centre offering carrier neutral colocation services. It is the most connected in Africa with connection to over 27 of the major carriers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country and direct connection to all undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa.

Its Cloud on Ground services offers a locally hosted cloud marketplace. Colocating within Rack Centre allows companies to avoid fixed infrastructure investments and to leave the growing complexity of managing power and environmental issues to specialists. Cloud-on-Ground brings the hosting of world class Cloud services to Nigeria reducing the entry threshold to high quality cloud services to West African region.