PCNI Hands over Medical Equipment Worth N400m to Yobe Govt

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Presidential Committee on the Northeast Initiatives (PCNI), has handed over medical equipment worth 400 million naira to Yobe State government.

The donated hospital equipment which includes, blood banks, x-ray machines, hospital beds, furniture for patients and staff, autoclaving machines among others, were handed over to the Commissioner for Health, Yobe State, Dr. Mohammed Kawuwa.

Vice Chairman of PCNI, Mr. Tijjani Tumsah who made the presentation in Damaturu recently, said that PCNI was crossing from the humanitarian to developmental and recovery aspect of interventions.

According to him, “Yobe State is one of the states that have put emphasis on healthcare delivery. The intervention that PCNI does in all places as I have mentioned is to fill in identified gaps.

“The donated equipment all cost approximately N400 million. The implementation framework is very broad; we are crossing from the humanitarian to now the developmental and recovery aspect of the interventions.

“What we have done is scheduled programmes that would be rolled out shortly. Some are already in place in terms of empowerment for women, farmers by delivery of items that would help them persist in settling down in their communities and go further in agriculture.

“So as we go along, lots of interventions will come to play particularly with the recovery and resettlement scheme.”

He stated that, in the strategic framework of implementations, medical outreaches are quick intervention schemes, helping the communities to achieve secondary help care facility optimisation,

“This is a clear picture of where we in conjunction with the state government have identified the needs to furnish the hospital facilities to be able to attend to those teeming population in those places.”

Tumsah, noted that, “Yobe State is one of the states that have put emphasis on healthcare delivery, and I must say we are impressed with what has been going on so far, and not in the distance future, you will see Yobe becoming a tourist destination for medical attention.”

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Bello Kawuwa, commended the committee on it supports for the state.

According to him, “I have the authority to receive the donation of this medical equipment from the presidential committee for the North East Initiative, which is aimed at helping Yobe to exposition its healthcare delivery further.