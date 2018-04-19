Offa Robbery: Kwara Procures 20 Vehicles for Police

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As part of effort to beef up security in Offa and other major towns in Kwara State, the state government has procured 20 new vehicles for the state police command.

The state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, disclosed this in Ilorin wednesday while receiving a team from Defence Headquarters, Abuja, at the Government House in Ilorin.

He restated the state government readiness to provide necessary logistic to security agencies in order to forestall future occurrence of armed robbery in Offa and other major towns in the state.

Ahmed also canvassed for strong synergy between the police and the military so as to further strengthen the security of lives and property.

He added: “The interface between the police and military is not strong enough that is why the men of the underworld are taking advantage of that.

“There is need to strengthen the interface among security agencies to overcome the security challenges in the country.

“What happened in Offa is not peculiar to the state alone, it is due to security challenges facing the entire country and as a state, we are ready to support security agencies with our limited funding capacity.”

Earlier, the team leader and Director of Operations of Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Vice Marshall Olusoji Olaleye Awomodu, commiserated with the state governor over the Offa bank robbery.

He told the governor that, he led the team from Defence Headquarters, Abuja on the instance of Chief of Defence Staff to unravel the secret behind the recent Offa bank robbery.

He said the team has the mandate to examine the security structure in place and look at the way of strengthening it.

Awomodu added that the team had visited Offa and also interfaced with the stakeholders in the community but it has discovered security lapses that should be addressed immediately to contain the reoccurrence of the incident.

He therefore assured the governor that the defence headquarters would do something to beef up security in the town.