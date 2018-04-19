Kwara APC Suspends Mustapha, Saraki’s Ex-aide

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara State wednesday suspended a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mashood Mustapha.

Mustapha was until recently, the Special Adviser on Inter-Parliamentary Matters, Protocols and Special Duties to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The Chairman of Alanamu ward of the party, Alhaji AbdulRahman Jimoh and secretary, Mallam Abdulwasiu Kehinde, in a statement jointly issued and made available to journalists in Ilorin, yesterday said that Mustapha was suspended for disregarding the invitations of the party on the allegations of anti party activities levelled against him.

The statement noted that Mustapha failed to honour all the invitations and refused to communicate with the Party.

The motion for the suspension of Mustapha, it was learnt, was moved by a former Majority Leader in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Kayode Omotose and was seconded AbdulWasiu Tetengi at an emergency meeting at Isale- Aluko, Ilorin.

The meeting was attended by APC stakeholders, elders, youths, women leaders, senatorial chairmen, zonal chairmen and zonal women leaders.

However, all efforts made by our correspondent to speak with Mustapha on the development yesterday could not yield positive result as all the calls to his GSM number proved abortive as at the time of filing the report.