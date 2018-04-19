Courier Institute to Train One Million Entrepreneurs in Two Years

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Courier and Logistics Management Institute (CLMI), in partnerships with the Netherlands and indigenous higher institutions of learning, has said it is targeting at least one million entrepreneurs in the next two years.

The Courier Institute said the one million entrepreneurs would be capable of generating three million jobs within a short period of time after the training, in line with the federal government’s plan on job creation.

Chairman of the Courier Institute, Dr. Simon Emeje who gave the assurance during the Investiture/Book Presentation organised by CLMI in Lagos recently, said: “What this means is that, if the Institute trains one million entrepreneurs, each of them would have the capacity to employ at least three persons who will be involved in Logistics, Courier, or Transport, and this will amount to three million jobs, which is the contribution of CLMI in supporting government on job creation.”

The courier industry in Nigeria is a serious industry valued at trillions of naira, yet it is largely untapped, and we as an Institute want to make it happen and this will further trigger investors’ interest in Nigeria, Emeje added.

CLMI is therefore raising the bar of harnessing talents through the partnerships to offer Diploma/Degree Certifications in Courier, Logistics, Transport and Management.

Aside the Diploma Certifications for ND and HND that would be awarded by the participating Polytechnics, the partnering Universities will also offer Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree Certifications in Courier, Logistics & Management, and Courier & Transport respectively, after a five year period.

According to Emeje, no foreign or indigenous Diploma/Degree awarding institution offers a quadruple course (Logistics, Courier, Transport and Management) in a single programme, a feat which has been described by many as unique.

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu who commended CLMI for the initiative, described the Institute’s move as trail-blazing, since it is the first of its kind across the globe.

In his keynote address at the Investiture/Book Presentation, Shittu said: “What we are seeing today has never happened in the world before, and the institute has done well by putting up such an initiative aimed at bridging the knowledge gap in the Logistics sector.”

The Minister applauded the Institute for providing leadership role among organisations within the Nigerian Postal Service ecosystem, which the courier sector belongs to.

He noted: “I must at this point commend the promoters of this Institute, as the Institute will not only promote professionalism and train manpower for the industry but will also breed entrepreneurs who will create jobs for Nigerians.”

He described what the Institute is doing as a buildup to the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) strategic roadmap and agenda of the present government, which is designed to empowers job creation and development.

“It is hoped that an Institute of this nature would be able to carry out effectively, substantive research in the postal sector, thereby enhancing efficiency, growth and competition in the global space,” Shittu said.

Highlights of the book presentation ceremony was the conferment on the minister, the Grand Patron of the Institute; induction of new members; and presentation of awards to the Netherland partners who graced the event.