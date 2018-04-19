Buhari: Many Nigerian Youths Want Freebies

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari wednesday at the Commonwealth Business Forum in London spoke about the attitudes of Nigerian youths, saying many of them do not want to work because of their perception that Nigeria is an oil rich country.

The president who made the remarks during questions and answers session during the business forum at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), also spoke on the state of the economy.

“Many Nigerian youths just want to sit down and do nothing, banking on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation,” he said.

According to him, out of the estimated population of about 180 million, which he described as conservative, the higher percentage is made up of the youths.

Putting the youth population that is below the age of 30 at 60 per cent, the president said many of them are uneducated and only want free gifts.

“About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one.

“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country.

“Therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education for free,” he said.