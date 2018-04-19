APC Fix Congresses for May 2-9

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled it national convention for May 14.

The party also said the process leading to the national convention would start with congresses which would hold as follows: Ward congress -Wednesday, May 2; local government congress – Saturday, May 5; State congress –Wednesday, May 9; and national convention on May 14.

In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated April 9, and signed by the APC National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, which THISDAY obtained, the party stated: We write to advise that our party is scheduled to conduct ward, local government, state congresses and national convention to fill vacant offices arising from effusion of time or appointment into government offices, death and other reasons as stipulated in article 17 of our party’s constitution.

“Please informed that we also intend to conduct special local government congresses to elect delegates to our for throwing national convention.”