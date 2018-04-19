22 CSOs Describe Senate Call for Sack of Service Chiefs Political

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Twenty-two civil society groups have described the recent call on President Muhammadu Buhari by the Senate to sack all the Service Chiefs as another political game ahead of 2019 general elections in which the only winners are the politicians.

The groups under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance‎ and Change Initiative, said the call was a clear case of conspiracy against the Nigerian state by persons who are the greatest beneficiary of the system.

The Convener, Comrade Emmanuel Ogenyi, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja said‎ some politicians worsen the insecurity situation in the country by giving cover to some of the criminals.

He stated: “To the best of our knowledge, this call for change of security chiefs is nothing but another political game for the 2019 general elections in which the only winners are the politicians.

“It is an attempt at appearing to be patriotic that culminated in the motion by Senator Suleiman Asonya Adokwe supported by Senator Solomon Olamilekan, Senator Philip Gyunka, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“Instead of asking for a change in military leadership, they must first provide the necessary political support for addressing Nigeria’s security challenges. The executive arm under the able leadership of President Buhari and the Armed Forces, have done their part.

“Had the legislature demonstrated an equal zeal as opposed to actively supporting terrorists, these crises would have been history by now.

"These elements called for change of security chiefs under the pretext that they are concerned about the safety of Nigerians.

"They therefore, have the incentive to divert attention from practical solutions to the security situation in the country.

“They therefore, have the incentive to divert attention from practical solutions to the security situation in the country.

“This is why they conveniently omitted to acknowledge that the militias and terrorists that are driving these crises were armed, coordinated and financed by members of the political class and how these killings are masterminded by those who have refused to empower the youths in line with electoral promises,”

“They will also have to introduce mechanism for mopping up the weapons they had given out in the past while discretely tipping security agencies to the criminal killer squads they set up as private militias”

“We challenge the federal lawmakers to deliver resolutions that will tackle foreign countries that are sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria, like Iran. This must be in addition to calling out countries that midwifed the instability that has poured fighters and weapons into Nigeria from Libya and other North African states,” he stated.