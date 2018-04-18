Unity Bank Launches Unifi, Restates Desire to Drive Financial Inclusion

Ugo Aliogo, Kehinde Lawal and Amaka Akpa

Unity Bank Plc has launched Unifi, a medium innovative banking solution for the youths, as part of efforts to drive more financial inclusiveness in different market segments especially among the youth population.

Speaking at the launch in University of Lagos, the Executive Director, Financial and Operation, Unity Bank, Mr. Kolawole Ebenezer, said the Unifi is a product, created to empower the youth as a platform to build up them from the cradle, while giving them the opportunity of having a better life after school.

He also stated that this initiative is very special in the history of the bank, stressing that having bank account is an idea for planning an individual’s life, while also giving the individual an empowerment opportunity of having a successful lifestyle through banking system.

He explained that the desire was to deepen the bank’s market space and create more value to the society; most especially the youths who he noted, are key stakeholders of the bank.

Furthermore, he noted that the idea behind the initiative was to let people know that beyond the retail and small medium scale enterprises (SMEs), the product is focused on the youths and helping them build better financial future.

“Using the products will give the youth more opportunity, especially those students with challenges of paying their school fees. We can support them to finish their education and future beneficial supports even after their youth service,” he noted.

According to a statement, “Some of the immediate benefits of signing on to Unifi platform are automatic enrolment onto mobile banking, internet banking, and customised youth banking application.

“In addition, customers will earn rewards from promotions, loyalty and gratification schemes, have access to special discounts agreed between the bank and merchants at designated point of purchase, in retail stores, for movie and entertainment outlets, as well as enjoy discount while paying for professional certifications online. Unifi also comes with combo Verve card with two customised design options that resonates with you.”