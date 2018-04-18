PDP Destroyed Nigeria, Tinubu Insists

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday in Kano State, insisted that the colossal draining of Nigeria’s treasury for over 16 years by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for the predicaments Nigerians are passing through presently.

Tinubu, who was the special guest of honour at the 35th Aminu Kano Annual Memorial Symposium organised by Mambayya House, Aminu Kano Centre for Research and Training, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), with the theme: ‘Democratic Governance and the Imperatives of Party Ideology and Supremacy,’ noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has spent ample time cleaning the PDP’s mess.

Tinubu regretted that “had the billions of dollars and trillions of naira that were stolen by past governments been used for the people, the country would have been able to acquire the infrastructure and implement the programmes that bring greater development and economic justice to all.

“Instead, the select few ate more than their bellies could contain. Distorting the cause of justice and hijacking the means of national welfare, they wildly enriched themselves and left the average Nigerian to dine on the passing wind.”

The former Lagos State governor who was represented at the occasion by Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, stated that “the Buhari government has spent inordinate time cleaning the rot and plugging the holes in the corrupt system the others had institutionalised as their strategic policy and national direction.

“The APC has been working to steer our national ship from this awful direction in order that we may bring the people and their welfare into safe habour.”

Tinubu affirmed that the APC has done better for the country, adding that “what someone can do for you in three years what another did not even try in 16 years, any person with an open eye can see the difference between giver and taker, between friend and thief.”

He also agreed that APC has more work to do, noting that of course, more needs to be done. I envision a time of even bolder action that modernises national infrastructure, implements an industrial plan that revives the textile sector and builds new industries, agricultural reform that provides farmers minimum incomes and greater access to credit.

“Mortgage reform that opens the door to affordable housing for millions of families, pension reform that insulates our aged from poverty and an expansion of the school feeding into every state and local government.”

Speaking on party ideology, Tinubu emphasised that ideology and principle must be supreme, adding that absence of it is nothing but an invitation for people to install and then perpetuate themselves in positions of authority in the party.

“They will arrogate power so that they come to dictate to the rest of the party instead of serving the collective will of party members.”

According to him, “Recent events in our party confirm this observation. Party discipline is vital but even more vital is adherence to humane and democratic ideals and principles. With such principles, a party exercises internal democracy which better enables it to govern democratically.”

Tinubu described Malam Aminu Kano as a leader with high moral conduct, pointing out that,“this great man could have lived an easy life by exploiting for selfish objectives all the opportunities opened to a man of his great ability and social status.

“Instead, he devoted himself to the welfare of the people. He took the harder path because it was the true and correct one. As Aminu Kano did, we must do.”

Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, who was the guest of honour noted that the questions raised at the symposium could best be answered by studying the life and times of Malam Aminu Kano who he described as upright and down-to-earth.

The chief host, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Alhaji Usman, urged politicians to aspire to follow the footsteps of Aminu Kano who he described as a man of integrity, honesty, simplicity and transparency.

Others who spoke at the occasion were former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido; former Governor of old Kaduna’ State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Dr. Usman Bugaje, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Dr. Auwal Anwar, BUK Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, who was represented by Vice Chancellor Academics, Professor Sagir Abbas, and Malam Mahmud Othman who chaired the occasion.