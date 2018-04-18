Keyamo Appointed Spokesman of Buhari’s Presidential Campaign Organisation

Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of a Lagos based-lawyer, Festus Keyamo, as the spokesman for his campaign organisation ahead of the take-off of the jostling for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in the build-up to 2019 polls.

Keyamo’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director General of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.

Amaechi who said he was merely conveying Keyamo’s appointment by the president to him through the letter, entitled:

‘Appointment as Director, Strategic Communications,’ said his job description would include aiding the president’s eventual emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC.

According to Amaechi, Keyamo’s jobs would also include ensuring the president’s success at the subsequent campaign for the presidential election.

The letter read: “I am pleased to convey to you the decision of the President Buhari Campaign Orgnisation to appoint you as the Director, Strategic Communications in respect of the forthcoming campaign for the 2019 presidential election.

“As you are aware, President Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great party, the APC as the candidate for the election. Your appointment is to aid in getting that nomination and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaign for 2019 presidential election.

“In your capacity, you are to be the spokesperson for the campaign during the nomination process and also as the subsequent campaign for 2019 presidential election. Please accept my congratulations.”