IWA urges Igbo extraction to support Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chieftain

Igbo World Assembly, IWA, the umbrella organization of Igbo organizations in diaspora, has condemned in the strongest term, what it described as childish suspension of Dr. Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, IWA Chairman and Christian Onuorah, IWA Vice Chairman in a statement jointly signed while picking hole in the purported suspension by the Ohanae Ndigbo youth wing and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women wing noted that the Youth wing was suspended by the previous Ohaneze Ndigbo administration led by Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey for indiscipline and insubordination.

In October 2017, the Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the highest decision-making body, according to IWA , confirmed the suspension in addition, suspended the Women Wing for the same behavior.

“The election being organized by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo this month prompted them to falsely announce the suspension.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the leadership of Dr. Nnia Nwodo, is doing excellent job for Ndigbo”, the group said in the statement.

Noting that IWA was in full support of Nwodo administration, the group urged Ndigbo to support and allow him to continue his job.

“IWA is very proud and happy the way Ohanaeze is being administered.

“Ndigbo need focus and strong leadership. Dr. Nnia Nwodo is giving Ndigbo the leadership”, IWA added.

entire Igbo organizations in Diaspora.

The rapidly evolving Igbo World Assembly (IWA) was formed in the year 2008 as a global Igbo Union with a common platform to bring together and unify Ndigbo in Diaspora through the various Igbo associations existing in different countries of the world.

IWA member organizations include Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA), European Igbo Community (EIC), Igbo Union of Canada (IUC), Igbo Union Finland (IUF), and many others