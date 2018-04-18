APC Fixes May 14 for Convention

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set May 14 as the date for its elective convention.

THISDAY gathered from party sources that the decision on the convention was reached after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party held yesterday afternoon.

The party had earlier released list of convention committee saddled with the responsibility of organising the event.

There have been concerns over the intentions of the party to organise congresses and convention, following protracted disagreement among stakeholers over the issue.

Fears were also raised over the ability of the ruling party withering the storm of controversies and internal squabbles to meet up with constitutional timelines for holding a convention.

The tenure of current leadership of the party will end on June 13.