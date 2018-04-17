Senator Adeleke Writes PDP, Declares Governorship Ambition

Ademola Adeleke, senator representing Osun west senatorial district, has declared his interest to contest the September 22 governorship election.

Adeleke, according to The Cable, made this known in a letter he addressed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aleleke, who has spent barely a year in the Senate, replaced Isiaka, his elder brother, who died in April 2017.

A few days to the election, Adeleke defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP and still won.

In his letter to the leadership of the PDP, he said the decision to contest the gubernatorial election is born out of a conviction that he possesses “all it takes to unite leaders and members of our party as well as galvanise the general electorate towards ensuring a resounding victory for the PDP in the forthcoming poll.

“In accordance with the directive of the leadership of our great party, I wish to respectfully express my intent to vie for the ticket of the party as its candidate in the Osun State governorship election holding on the September 22, 2018,” Adeleke wrote.