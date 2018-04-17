Gunmen in Kano Abduct German National, Kill Policeman

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Gunmen on Monday abducted a German national, Mr. Michael Cremza, working with Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company in Kano.

The gunmen also killed a policeman protecting the expatriate engineer before whisking him away.

The police in Kano confirmed in a statement yesterday that the incident occurred at about 0745hrs along Sabon Titi Madobi Road in Kano.

The armed gang of five men in a vehicle, ambushed and opened fire on a vehicle conveying Cremza on his way to a construction site.

The spokesman of the police, Magaji Musa Majia, said the command had since deployed powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon off the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescuing the victim.

He promised that manhunt for the abductors was ongoing.

This incident is coming a week after the killing of a Syrian in the Kano metropolis and the abduction of his son by some gunmen.