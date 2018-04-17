Enyimba Throws Gates Open for Total Support against Bidvest Wits

· Akwa Utd appreciates Gov Udom, fans for success run

Like Akwa United, Enyimba FC has also thrown open the gates for Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg against Bidvest Wits of South Africa in Calabar.

The decision not to charge gate fees was reached by the Enyimba management and it is to appreciate the Calabar fans for their support of the team.

“We want them to come out and enjoy a great game with us, to share in our moment of victory,” said club Chairman, Felix Anyansi-Agwu.

“As they have always accepted us as their own, we invite the beautiful people of Calabar to come out and cheer on the team as we march into the Confederation Cup group stage.”

Enyimba have made a home out of the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar since 2017, and will be once again banking on a massive support ahead of the second leg against the reigning South African champions on Wednesday.

The first leg played on April 6 at the Milpark Stadium in Johannesburg ended 1-1, leaving the tie finely poised.

Meanwhile, the management of Akwa United Football Club has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for the decision to offer citizens of the state a free access for the all important continental clash against El Hilal FC of Sudan on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists at the team’s training session at Uyo yesterday, Chairman of the Club Mr. Paul Bassey, said “the decision to open the gates free of any charge is borne out of Government desire to acquire maximum support for the team in the crucial encounter that will determine the team’s qualification for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.”

Perennial CAF Champions League campaigners El Hilal of Khartoum come to Uyo with a two-goal lead and Akwa United will have to score three to advance.

“We know it will not be easy, but it can also be easy given the grace of God and the determination of the boys who are fired up to surmount the herculean hurdle, that is why we beseech our fans to turn up in great numbers on Wednesday to cheer us to victory,” the club chairman concluded.