Mahama, Obi, Dangote, Other Experts to Address Global Leaders at 2018 Commonwealth Business Forum

Former President of Ghana, John Mahama, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, African Richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and several other experts will address global leaders at the 2018 Commonwealth Business Forum holding from April 16 to 18 in London.

The forum will take place in conjunction with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The theme of this year’s forum, the 11th in the series, would be: ‘Delivering a Prosperous Commonwealth for All.’

The programme of events signed by Lord Marland of Odstock shows that Obi, currently one of the most-sought-after speakers in Africa, will speak on ‘What Can We Do to Encourage SMEs to Trade and Invest Confidently across The Commonwealth?’

The former governor is expected “to contribute (his) experience and leadership in this area” during the session to be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre on April 17.

“The forum,” according to the organisers, “is a truly global event, bringing together Heads of Government, ministers, and senior business leaders from around the world. It will provide a valuable opportunity for high level dialogue on trade and investment between business and government leaders from across the Commonwealth and beyond.

“Organised by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, working with the UK Government and in partnership with the City of London, it will be a unique gathering of global leaders. The event will be held across three iconic London venues: the Guildhall, Mansion House and the QEII Conference Centre.”

The organisers described the forum as “an opportunity to identify areas in which the Commonwealth can help its member countries to access modern financial services, harness technology and innovation, attract inward investment, and to improve sustainable business practices, particularly through public-private sector collaboration.”

The event holds less than a month after the Global Festival of Action for Sustainable Development (March 21-23) at the World Conference Centre, Bonn, Germany, at which Peter Obi was invited as “an expert speaker” to speak on African Leaders and SDG.