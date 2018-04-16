Kalu to Deliver Diaspora Day Lecture in China

Business mogul and politician, Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu, will on April 27 deliver Diaspora’s day lecture on the ‘Role of the Diaspora in National development and Bilateral Relationship’ at the Nigerian Embassy, Beijing, China

The speaker is expected to exchange his ideas with Nigerians on the role of Diaspora Nigerians in the development of Nigeria and the strengthening of bilateral relations with China, with emphasis on the need to build and project the image of Nigeria.

The former governor who doubles as the special guest of honour and keynote speaker, would also x-ray and identify how to explore China without hurting the relations between both country.

The event which is organised by Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation(NIDO) and hosted by the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda will also have in attendance other prominent guests such as Senior Special Adviser to the president on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Chairman House Committee on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Hon. Rita Orji.

The event which is expected to kick off at 11a.m., will attract top Nigerian government officials and their Chinese counterparts, the diplomatic community, Nigerians in China, will also provide a platform for networking and building of new relationships.