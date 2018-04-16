Group Blames Mimiko for Labour Party Crisis

Kehinde Lawal

A group within the Labour Party known as the Voice -Out Vanguard, has accused the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, of moves aimed at factionalising and destabilising the party.

Spokesman of the group, Jimmy Kadiri in a statement sent to THISDAY yesterday alleged that Mimiko has been making frantic efforts to return to the Labor Party in the last few months and he is also doing all within his powers to factionalise it.

He further alleged that Mimiko is desperate to hijack the party structures through his own faction within the party.

The spokesman further informed that Mimiko has made several unsuccessful attempts to persuade the authentic Chairman of the Labour Party, Mike Omotosho, into stepping down for his favoured candidate, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam Salam, who was sacked last year.

The Voice-Out Vanguard however warned all party members that genuinely have the love of the Labour party at heart not to allow Mimiko hijack the structures. The group also expressed fear that the impending return of Mimiko to the party would only reverse the gains so far made in the party since he dumped it for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014.

The group further alleged that the unnecessary delay by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially recognise Omotosho as the authentic chairman of the Labour Party may not be unconnected with the scheming by Mimiko to keep Salam in office at all cost.

Kadiri further lamented the refusal of INEC to do the needful despite the fact that three members of the commission, the police, media as well as stakeholders were all present to monitor the special convention of the party where A. A Salam was sacked and Omotosho elected as the national chairman.