Google Demystifies Search Engine App, Launches Google Go  

By Emma Okonji

In a bid to make the use of search engine a lot easier, Google, in line with its mission to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, has launched a new version of Goggle search engine app that provides a lighter, faster way to search web for information.

The new app called Google Go, provides a lighter, faster, way to search, with everything that the user needs, with just a tap away.

Announcing the new app in Lagos recently, Country Manager, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor said the new app is another search engine app that supports social media and android devices with low storage capacity and with low Read Access Memory (RAM). She said the app would help address peculiar challenges of most African customers.

As more and more Africans come online every year, using mobile phones as their primary and sometimes only internet device, online isn’t somewhere they ‘go’ anymore, it’s where they live – connecting with the people, places and things that matter to them. Weak data connectivity, high data costs and low RAM or storage space often make it hard for people to get the most out of the internet – Google Go is built to handle these challenges, she said.

Google Africa Chief Marketing Officer, Mzamo Masito, said: “Users come to us to experience the web and access accurate information quickly. Unfortunately users can’t always decide on the type of device they have or the kind of connection they are on.

“Google Go is designed from the ground up to address these issues and provide a seamless experience irrespective of what device or network the user is on.”

With Google Go, everything you need is just a tap away. Easily search for information or see what’s trending in your country. Find an inspirational quote for a loved one with an image or GIF search, discover places nearby, and browse videos. Access all your favorite apps and websites and discover the top destinations in your country.

Taking up less than 5 MB, the app is quick to download without using much data, and it takes up minimal space on your phone. It uses the latest version of Google’s advanced compression algorithm, using up to 40 per cent less data to display search results. Search results are also cached on the device so you can quickly re-access previous searches, even when you’re offline, without incurring further data costs. When there’s no internet access, Google Go retries failed search requests in the background and lets the customer know as soon as the results are ready. Web pages load quickly, even in data-saving mode or on 2G connections.

According to Google, what this means for the user is a lighter, faster way to search. It loads results instantly as you type and smart word suggestions help you search faster with minimal typing. The home page icons make it faster and easier for you to discover new content and find what you’re looking for with a single tap. Voice search has been improved to work better on slow connections. Add the search bar widget to your home screen for fast and easy access to what’s trending.

Google Go is available today in 26 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through the Google Play Store. It will come pre-installed on all Android Oreo (Go edition) devices, available in stores soon. It is available for devices running Android v4.3 and above.