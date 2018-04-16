Anchor Insurance Appoints Ebose As New MD  

The board of Anchor Insurance Company Limited, has announced the appointment of Augustine Ebose as its Managing Director.

This follows the confirmation to this effect by the insurance industry regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

A statement by the firm’s Brand and Corporate Communications Manager, Jamiu Osoba, said the company’s board forwarded Ebose’s name to NAICOM as the nominee for the position after the last board meeting and a thorough selection process anchored on the company’s succession plan.

According to Osoba, before his appointment, Ebose was the company’s Executive Director overseeing the business and marketing chains of the company.

The statement said Ebose, started his working career with Erikana Nigeria Limited between 2000 to 2001 as a Marketing Officer engaged in the sales of the company’s products. Thereafter, he moved to Alliance & General Insurance Company Limited where he served in various capacities from 2001 to 2004 as an Executive and rose to the position of Branch Manager due to his productive contributions to the growth of the company with his responsibilities covering clientele servicing, special risk marketing with emphasis on oil & gas, corporate and product development and general administration of the branch.

In 2004 he moved to Capital Express General Insurance Company Limited as a Manager to develop the Public Sector, Oil & Gas segment by identifying and developing strategies to deepen the Company’s market share.

He left the services of Capital Express in 2006 to start his business sojourn with Standard Alliance Insurance Company Plc from November 2006.

Ebose, is a graduate of Delta State University, Abraka and University of Ado -Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti where he obtained B.Sc (Economics) and MBA (Business Administration) respectively.