WHITHER THEIR QUEENS?

BILLIONAIRES WHO KEEP THEIR WIVES FROM PUBLIC GLARE

Many a man has been a wonder to the world, whose wife and valet have seen nothing in him that was even remarkable. Few men are indeed, admired by their wives and vice versa.

This is because they fail to temper affluence with lovable character. But some do very well on all counts; they are great at acquiring fortune and the love of their loved ones. More importantly, they never shy from publicising their love and the objects of their affection. Of this privileged divide, a few men of affluence choose to be remarkably different.

These men are international businessmen and they are loved and courted by several underlings and business associates. Everybody wants to be associated with them. Their names open doors anywhere in the country. But strangely, they keep their wives away from the public glare. How they manage to do it is shocking. You don’t get to hear about the wives of the set of men with their intimidating wealth and all that. Do you know the wives of Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Cosmas Maduka, Nuel Ojei, Tope Sonubi, Tonye Cole, Sam Iwuajoku, Benny Peters, Wale Tinubu, Kashim Bukar, ABC Orjiakor, Akanimo Udofia, Jimoh Ibrahim, and so many others.