Group to Hold Mega Rally for Buhari in UK

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention and acceptance to re-contest election in 2019, a group under the aegis of Friends of Muhammadu Buhari (FMB), in Nigeria and the Diaspora, has concluded plans to hold a major mega rally in the United Kingdom in support of his declaration as the best candidate among the other aspirants.

Speaking at the sideline after its meeting in Abuja on Saturday, the group’s Chairman Mr. Chamberlain Adiaso who was represented by its Secretary South East Zone Women Leader, Rev. Mrs. Sally Williams Chinedu, said the rally, which is slated for the first week of May will showcase President Buhari’s concrete achievements in the last three years to the world and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

On why the rally is coming at this time especially in the UK, Adiaso, who also led the same group to counter an opposition rally against the President when he was on admission in the UK said: ‘”We believe out of sheer patriotism that the time to showcase Buhari’s achievements is now because, some still believe that the president is not doing anything at all and they believe that his image must be damaged both nationally and internationally by organising rallies outside the country.

“They did it last year when he was in admission in London, we countered it with ours which was a resounding success. It is this same group of persons that is organising this coming mega rally across the UK.’”