Buhari, Tinubu Meet in London

*President receives Buhari diaspora support group

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday at the Abuja House in London.

In the photos of the meeting released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President wore a caftan and a cap while Tinubu wore a black jacket. Both sat on a sofa.

The presidential aide captioned the photo thus: “President Buhari receives in audience Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London on 15th Apr 2018.”

Also on Sunday, the President received members of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation.

President Buhari is currently on official visit to the UK. He left Nigeria last week shortly after announcing to the leaders of the APC at the NEC meeting of the party that he would be seeking reelection in 2019.