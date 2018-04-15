Aba Fans Celebrate Easter with Real Deal Experience

Aba was host to another edition of Legend Extra Stout Real Deal Experience on Easter Day. Expectedly, fans were thrilled as some of Nigeria’s entertainers including Niagga Raw, Ruff Coin, Tipsy Kelvano and more performed hits after hits much to the delight of the audience.

Mr Raw headlined the show with thrilling performances of some of his fan favourite songs including – “Obodo” and “Oyolima”, while former BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada who co-hosted the show rocked the staged as she promised, by keeping the crowd alive and well entertained. Legend Extra Stout also provided a sensory room, whereby consumers were able to learn more about the real stout.

In its usual tradition of celebrating legends, Legend extra stout celebrated chairman of Chemlap Nigeria Limited – Elder Dr. Emmanuel Adaelu (MFR) a courageous man who worked tirelessly from a humble beginning to become a Legend. Speaking on this recognition, Elder Dr. Emmanuel Adaelu (MFR) said “Honesty leads to credibility, and only a credible man can be regarded as a Legend, this is one of the quality I admire in a man”

In recognizing his legendary feats, the Legend Extra Stout torch was presented to him by public affairs manager (South) NBPlc., Uzodinna Odenigbo

The Real Deal Experience has held in cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, Umuahia, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Abakaliki, and Owerri, has featured some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers including MI, Timaya, 9ice, Kcee, Oritsefemi and Small Doctor among others.