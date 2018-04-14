WHO Coordinator Bags 2018 ECOWAS Youth Parliament Award By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The World Health Organisation’s Coordinator in Borno State, Dr. Musa Audu has bagged the 2018 ECOWAS Youth Parliament Icon of Humanitarian Service Award for his contribution to the healthcare services in the country.

Audu, a Medical Doctor/philanthropist, had at various times served in Jigawa, Abia, Kebbi, and Benue states, before he was deployed to troubled Borno State.

In all the states he had served, he marked himself out through massive contributions to community development service and humanity.

Audu, was conferred with the award in Maiduguri during the week by a delegation of ECOWAS Youth Parliament (EYP), led by its Vice President, Olasunkanmi Kolawole.

Reading Audu’s citation, the EYP Director of Gender Affairs, Miss Oluwadamilola Kehinde, said the award was in recognition of the recipient’s unanimous contribution to community development and humanity in areas such as : donation of essential drugs for all the 12 health centres in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

She also said the award was in recognition of his support to the antenatal care in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State with maternal laboratory kits.

She said: “Other philanthropy gestures that got Dr. Audu the award include: Eye Care Support for the less privileged between 2012 to 2013 where a total of 214 people benefited from the free eye services comprising 71 surgeries and distribution of 143 lenses among others. The eye Care programme was done in collaboration with Kwara State sight savers organisation.”

Receiving the award, Dr. Audu said he took up the philanthropy role he is playing now from his role model, the late Abubakar Olusola Saraki, the former senate majority leader in the second republic.

He added that the award came to him as a surprise because he never knew that his activities was being monitored outside Kwara State, noting that the honour done to him will spur him to extend his gesture to more people.

The Borno state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia who witnessed the award described, Dr. Audu as a hardworking man who had demonstrated his ability in the state.