Power Oil Extends Heart Campaign to Rivers, Anambra

In strengthening the impact of its health initiative, cooking oil manufacturer, Power Oil, has spread its consumer health awareness campaign, ‘Power Oil Pay with Calories’ to Rivers and Anambra Communities to enlighten consumers in the areas.

The ‘Pay with Calories’ initiative is an open-to-all activity that enables consumers to work out and trade calories in exchange for gifts on the spot. The idea is to connect consumers in a series of exercises on the treadmills and cyclers for them to burn some calories and get rewarded with gift items depending on the amount of calories burnt within a specific time.

According to the Brand Manager of the company, Miss Amisha Chawla, the initiative which kicked off five years ago was to further encourage more Nigerians to live a positive lifestyle, maintain healthy body fitness and possibly eliminate unhealthy consumption habits as these factors are important to lowering the risk of blood pressure and heart-related ailments.

“The activation is simply to promote healthy living by encouraging Nigerians to pay more attention to their body and be cautious about the quality of what they consume in order to maintain a healthy heart.

“We also make it a point of duty to advise Nigerians against the consumption of substandard or low-quality cooking oil, which in the long run puts consumers at risk of heart-related diseases and other health issues,” she said.

Public Relations Manager of the company, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun added that the activity which had previously held in Lagos, Ibadan & Abuja was extended to other states to strengthen the awareness on heart issues.

The events held respectively at the famous Onitsha and Port Harcourt Malls created an exciting platform for the brand to interact with consumers in a fun, rewarding and healthy manner with varieties of sport-oriented gift items being won by participants based on the calories burnt within a specified time.

One of the participants in Onitsha, Mrs. Ngozi Ibekwe, who lost up to 30 calories and rewarded with a tummy trimmer commended the organisation for initiating the idea which according to her, would save a lot of lives from untimely deaths.

Also, one of the participants in Port Harcourt, Mr. Tony Chris, said, “I applaud the company for bringing this exercise to Port Harcourt. It was worth the while. We shall be looking forward to another edition.”