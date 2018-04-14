Lagos Organises Secondary Schools Hockey â€‹Â  ChampionshipÂ 



The Lagos State Sports Commission and the State Hockey Association will be organising a hockey competition for secondary schools (public and private) in the state betweenÂ April 18 – 20, at the Campos mini Stadium,Â Lagos Island.

The tournament will feature 14 schools for both male and female players, with each team expected to register a maximum of 16 players.

The schools and studentsâ€™ information would form parts of the Lagos State Hockey Association data base. The competition would serves as genuine platform to identify potential players from the participating schools.

The competition will be played on Knockout basis for the male category, while the female will be decided on round Robin.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Tandoh, said that the competition is one ofÂ many grassroots sports development competitions forÂ secondary schools in Lagos State that Governor Akinwunmi AmbodeÂ approved with funding in order to encourage students participation in sports and discovery of budding talents for the state.

“His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode recently gave approval for us to organize some school sports competitions. This hockey tourney is one of them, the other ones will come in succession, â€œhe said.