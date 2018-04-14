Ikoyi Hold Maiden Radix Pensions Masters Classic   

Radix Pensions Limited has thrown its weight behind the game of golf with its sponsorship of the maiden Radix Pension Classic, a professional and amateur event which has been scheduled to tee off at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, from April 18 to 21st, the organisers of the event has revealed.

The competition which is already attracting lots of interest across the country will feature over 100-professionals golfers who would be playing for the N5m staked in the category. The professionals would be playing alongside category-one golfers and would play over 56-holes while ladies and handicap-six golfers and above will also have their days in the newly refurbished Ikoyi Course.

Also expected to be on the course are veterans and invited guests drawn from across the country.

The Managing Director of the outfit, Kunle Adeboye, said the plan of the management of Radix Pension is to drive the business using golf, saying on the long run, it would be a win-win situation for the golf, golfers and the business as well.

While highlighting the benefit to be derived by keying Radix business ideas, he informed that with support of all, Radix Pension Masters Classics will be an annual tournament.

Satisfied with arrangement already made for the event, the Club Captain, Brig-General Musbau Amolegbe (Rtd) promised of the club’s readiness to support Radix management initiatives.