Environmental Sustainability, major pillar of Obaseki administration – SSG

…says sanitation will be sustained

The Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., has said that environmental sustainability is a major pillar of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government, and will sustain the weekly environmental sanitation exercise as part of the strategy to ensure a cleaner state.

Ogie, who doubles as Head, Project Clean Up Edo Committee, disclosed this during the monitoring of the April 14 sanitation exercise across major streets and markets within Benin City, the state capital.

He said, “Now that people are beginning to key into the exercise and requesting that government make the exercise continuous, the state government will not relent but continue with the exercise on a weekly basis.

“The state government will get more people to support the drive for a cleaner state through enlightenment programmes on the importance of cleaning their environments.”

Noting that the programme will be retooled to meet the needs of Edo people, he said, “The state government will continue to review the exercise to address areas that need to be improved. When we observe the need for change in certain areas, we will not waste time to make those adjustments. More waste-bins will be procured and distributed across the state capital to encourage people to imbibe the culture of properly disposing refuse for pick-up by waste managers.”

Ogie added that government will play its role in ensuring that refuse is evacuated regularly. He appealed for more persons to participate in the environmental sanitation, which will be continued next week. “We expect that more people would take time out to clean their premises while government will ensure that the waste-bins are evacuated promptly,” he stressed.

Some of the traders who participated in the exercise commended efforts of the state government and expressed enthusiasm to play their part in ensuring a cleaner Edo State.