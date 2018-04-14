Candlelight Foundation Celebrate Easter with Less Privileged 

A non-governmental organisation, The Candlelight Foundation, Lagos, clothed and fed about 170 less privileged members of the society in the Surulere area of Lagos State during last Easter holiday. The beneficiaries got food items, shoes and other things. Executive Director of the foundation, Uzoamaka Okeke, said the initiative was aimed at alleviating the suffering of the poor and giving back to society.

She said: “The Candlelight Foundation caters to the homeless, needy and working poor within Surulere area. We are light in the darkness and are here to make a difference. Today’s event was sponsored by well-meaning Nigerians, who saw the good work we are doing and gave us full support.”

She explained that the foundation, started in April 2017, has since been feeding people on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We have been able to make huge impact in the community in the past one year. When we first started, there were challenges of funding and sponsorship, but with time, help came and through God’s grace, we have been able to excel.”