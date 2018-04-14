Boxers Battle for N1m in GOtv Boxing Night 14

The Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, will today, come alive as GOtv Boxing Night 14 holds. The event, which will feature seven bouts, will see the best boxer go home with a cash prize of N1million in addition to his fight purse.

Nigeria’s Waidi Usman will take on Kenya’s Michael Nywade for the African Boxing Union (ABU) title in the headline bout. Fresh-faced Rilwan Babatunde will confront Djossou Agoy Basile of the Republic of Benin for the West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight title, while Rilwan Oladosu will attempt to win the national lightweight title when he goes up against Kehinde Badmus.

Also, in the lightweight category, ABU champion, Oto Joseph will take on Prince Nwoye.

In the light heavyweight category, Sulaimon Adeosun will trade punches with Majesty Maduka.

Abiodun Afini is lined up to test his mettle against Razak Ramon in the cruiserweight division, while Chukwuebuka Ezewudo will engage Semiu Olapade.

The event will be aired live on SuperSport in 47 African countries.