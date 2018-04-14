Bolanle Ambode Women  Championship Debut

The inaugural female amateur football competition organised in honour of the wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode debuted on Wednesday at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The grassroots tournament put together by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on sports was conceived to give talented girls opportunity to showcase their skills and be discovered.

Speaking at a media briefing and draws for the tournament, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on sports, Adeyinka Adeboye said grassroots competition would leverage on the achievements of sports development in Lagos State.

He said the dearth of female tournament may have necessitated the Bolanle Ambode Women Championship and the event would mark a turn of fortune for the women folk and talents discovered would be encouraged to take their careers to the next level.

According Adeboye, female football in Lagos was on upward path with the discovery of national teams players such as Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and the likes, the women championship will enhance grassroots football development.

While commending the first lady’s passion for girls and women development, the SSA said the magnanimity of Mrs Ambode was pivotal to the tournament while pledging to stage a befitting competition.

Also speaking at the press conference, Executive Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, honourable Kamal Salau-Bashua pledged support of the 57 local government and LCDA to the tournament. Bashua described the initiative as the one that would change the landscape of developmental competition in Lagos State.

No fewer than 16 amateur teams were drawn to compete in the event with Papa Queens FC and Dream Stars Ladies Feeders team trading tackles in the opening match.

In other matches played on Wednesday, Jagunmolu Queens engaged Kadesh Queens, Vision Queens squared up against Royaltom Queens and Lakeside Queens battled Jojo Queens.

The competition is scheduled to end on Sunday April 29th with the finals billed for the Agege Stadium.