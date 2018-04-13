We’ve Spent over N8.4bn on Medical, Engineering Scholarships in Nigeria, Say IOCs

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited (a Chevron company) and all the parties in the Agbami Field, Famfa Oil Limited, Nigerian National Petroleum corporation (NNPC), Statoil Nigeria Limited and Petroleo Brasileriro Nigeria Limited, yesterday in Jos disclosed that they have so far invested over N8.4 billion in the Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarships (AMEPS) in Nigeria.

The Director, Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, Mr. Richard Kennedy, disclosed this yesterday during the handing over of a science laboratory to Government Secondary School, Shendam, Plateau State, worth millions of naira.

Kennedy, who was represented by Mr. Michael Kabi, Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs Department, Chevron Nigeria Limited, said the event represented the commitment of the Agbami parties to supporting government’s efforts in improving the quality of education in Nigeria.

According to Kennedy, the science laboratory is expected to have a huge impact on the students because it will provide the teachers and the students with up-to-date science laboratory equipment for easy teaching and learning of the sciences in the school.

According to him, “The Agbami field is located approximately 70 miles (113 kilometers) offshore-Nigeria. In line with the Deep Offshore Community Affairs Group (DOCAG) Engagement Principles, we view the entire country as the Agbami community.

“Consequently, the social investment intervention by the Agbami parties in the areas of education and health is distributed throughout Nigeria and is for the benefit of all Nigerians. The parties in the Agbami field assist the government in raising needed manpower for the development of the country.

“Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarship (AMEPS) is aimed at building the capacity of students in medical and engineering courses in all states of the federation as a strategic feed into the national talent pool. We have invested over N8.4billion Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarship (AMEPS).”

He noted: “Since inception in 2009, over 16,000 students from all states of Nigeria have benefited from the AMEPS with an impressive total of 456 who graduated with first class degrees.