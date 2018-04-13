SuperSport Launches World Cup Pop-up Channels on DStv, GOtv

As part of the countdown to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, SuperSport has launched a 24-hour pop-up channel dedicated to the tournament.

This follows MultiChoice’s recent announcement of the History of Football pop-up channel to be launched on DStv in association with A+E Networks International on 28 May for DStv Premium, Compact+ and Compact customers with 14 days of original, globally-focused premium documentary series, short form specials and a selection of FIFA World Cup films.

The latest World Cup dedicated pop-up channel, SuperSport 14 (SS14), will go live on all DStv packages on April 18, with an assortment of content, including great legacy footage, highlights, documentaries, FIFA films, classic matches and interviews.

From Wednesday April 25, the pop-up channel will be available to GOtv customers on the GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages, providing access to exclusive and rare archive footage of football’s best moments and matches on channel 36.

General Manager, Sales and Marketing for MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Martin Mabutho, said: “The FIFA World Cup pop-up channels yet again exemplify our commitment to providing the best sporting content. Our viewers will get the chance to relive classic matches, catch exclusive interviews and witness never before seen scenarios, all whilst preparing for our unbeatable coverage of the 2018 World Cup which comes complete with exclusive commentary and analyses.”

The pop-up channels on DStv and GOtv will also feature warm-up matches. Thereafter, all 64 World Cup matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be available on all DStv packages as well as on the GOtv Max and Plus packages, while GOtv Value customers can view a total of 56 World Cup games.

GOtv Lite customers are expected to also enjoy a select number of fixtures available on free-to-air channels.

Leading the challenge for Africa will be Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.