NGO Donates to Modupe Cole Orphanage Home

In line with the Easter celebration, Golden Stride Empowerment Initiative (GSEI) has donated household items to Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home School in Lagos as part of efforts to support the orphanage.

Speaking at the donation ceremony in Lagos, the President of the foundation, Christiana Nshiogu, said the foundation started in 2016, but it was registered in 2017, adding that they have visited three orphanage homes so far “and we are embarking on these efforts in the spirit of the Easter celebration.”

She explained that the donation they have carried out was aimed at preaching love which she noted was the essence of the Easter celebration, stating that this is one of their drives to affect the lives of these persons in the orphanage.

Nshiogu further stated that the donation was made possible through individual contributions, stressing that they are hoping to do more when they expand to a large group, “we are small group and we tasked ourselves in order to make the donation possible. We have not started to get donation from outside.”

She added: “I think we need to go bigger than this. We are hoping that in the next quarter we will seek for support from corporate organisations to assist us to empower people. The focus of this foundation is aimed at empowering the girl-child. In empowering them, we want to consider vocational training for them. We want where if these are good in a particular vocation; we will give them the needed funds to move on. We want to look at covering some of the less privileged homes in Lagos. Government cannot do everything that is why we have these NGOs to complement the efforts of government.”