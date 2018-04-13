Nasarawa Electricity Consumers Commend AEDC for Regular Power Supply

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

Electricity consumers in Nasarawa State have commended the Abuja Electricity Distributing Company (AEDC) for the regular supply of power they enjoy in the state.

Speaking yesterday on behalf of the customers during a consumer’s consultative forum organised by the AEDC in Karu, headquarters of Karu Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Adams Usaini, commended AEDC for improved and regular supply of power to customers compared to previous years.

According to him, “Today we are enjoying power supply regularly compared to precious years when the power supply was irregular. However, we want AEDC to provide more transformers, billing meters and electricity poles to more communities because of the increasing population in the state necessitating higher demand for electricity in this area.”

In a remark, the General Manager of the state office of AEDC, Ameen Mohammed Shakur, tasked electricity consumers in Karu local council to protect AEDC equipment installed in their respective domains, especially transformers, against vandalisation.

The Nasarawa State area general manager, who was represented by Paul Mary Onwuzulike, noted that the need to protect the installations became imperative as AEDC was making frantic effort on a daily basis to improve on power supply in the state.