Don’t Allow Yourself to Be Used to Settle Political Differences, Tambuwal Advises Corps Members 

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, thursday admonished corps members not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous persons to settle political differences.

Tambuwal gave the advice at the passing out ceremony of batch A Stream One corps members at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto.

He urged the corps members to desist from acts capable of bringing shame to their families.

“As you depart from Sokoto at the end of your service year, I urge you to desist from acts that will bring you shame.

“Do not allow anybody to use you to settle political differences, tribal or religious differences,” the governor advised.

Tambuwal, who spoke through the state Head of Service, Dr. Buhari Bello Kware, charged the corps members to be good ambassadors and representatives of Sokoto state by showcasing the good virtues of peace and harmony.

He implored them to use the skills acquired during the service year to set up small scale businesses in order to become self-reliant.

“As you are aware, the labour market is over saturated and that is why the NYSC set up the skills acquisition scheme to groom you for entrepreneurship so that at the end of the service year, you would be fully equipped to set up your businesses that will lead to self-employment,” he stated.

He commended the outgoing corps members for their contributions especially in the education and health sector in the state and prayed God to reward them abundantly.

In his remarks, the state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, urged the corps members to put into practice the skills acquired during the service year to improve their lives.

He commended Tambuwal, for the sustenance of payment of state allowance to the corps members.

Also speaking,the Chairman of the state NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Ladan, said 12 corps members were bestowed with various awards for their outstanding performance during the service year.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government towards improving the welfare of corps members.